Rocky Mountain Ambulance adds fourth crew

SHERIDAN — Rocky Mountain Ambulance added a fourth crew to help with out-of-town transports and high-call-volume hours in October 2017.

Owners Tom and Troy Goodwin have yet to determine the exact job descriptions of the four new employees but continue to tinker with options as needs arise.

Of the 3,565 medical calls last year, 166 were out of town to areas like Billings and Casper. Tom Goodwin said RMA needed to find a way to cover the crew out of commission during those transports.

“We used to call around,” Tom Goodwin said. “Sometimes you’d find someone, sometimes you couldn’t.”

RMA currently employs six paramedics, seven intermediate emergency medical responders and five basic first responders, four of which work on the fourth crew. Even with the four additional employee salaries and full medical benefits, the Goodwins calculated only a couple thousand dollars increase in costs monthly.

“We saved the money [in overtime costs] to save the money [adding a fourth crew],” Tom Goodwin said. “It only ended up costing us a couple thousand dollars more.”

The fourth crew will remain available for service between 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., seven days a week. Call volume typically drops significantly after midnight, making the fourth crew less needed at that time.

RMA will continue finding ways to utilize its fourth crew while also maintaining cost analyses on the added service.