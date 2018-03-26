Sports briefs

Lady Broncs fall to Lady Plainsmen

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School girls soccer team experienced the other end of the spectrum Saturday in Laramie. A day after blanking Cheyenne South in a lopsided victory, the Lady Plainsmen shut out the Lady Broncs 7-0.

The defeat dropped the Lady Broncs to 1-2-2 overall and 1-1 in conference play.

Sheridan quickly jumps out of conference and hosts Buffalo Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Broncs kick off track season

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School track and field team kicked off its outdoor season in Cody this weekend with multiple participants winning individual titles.

Kelly Moodry paced the Lady Broncs with a couple first-place finishes. She won the 200-meter dash with a time of 27.40 seconds while also topping the field in the 400-meter run with a time of 58.85 — more than five seconds faster than the second-place finisher.

Alec Riegert accomplished a similar feat for the Broncs. He placed first in both the 110- and 300-meter hurdles with times of 16.66 and 42.16, respectively.

Tamaelle Lawson boasted the other individual win for the Lady Broncs, clocking in at 13.67 to win the 100-meter race.

Both Alex Garber and Brian Gonda won individual boys races with a few strides to spare. Garber beat the field in the 800-meter run by more than four seconds with a time of 2 minutes, 7.05 seconds, and Gonda also crossed with more than four seconds of clearance in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 10:38.19.

Max Myers led the way in the field events for Sheridan, tossing 162-02 to win the shot put by more than 26 feet. Gus Wright won the high jump, clearing 6 feet, 2 inches, and Drew Mavrakis claimed the top spot in the long jump with a mark of 20-1.25.

Sheridan returns to the track April 6 in Spearfish, South Dakota.

Lady Eagles track takes first, Eagles third in Greybull

DAYTON — The Tongue River High School outdoor track teams had a strong start to their season Saturday at the Bill Gerrard Memorial Track Meet.

The girls team placed first out of 11 teams with 114 points and had four first-place finishes.

The 1600-meter relay squad took first with a time of 4 minutes, 37.04 seconds. Courtney Good won the discus with a toss of 97 feet, 5 inches. Brittany Fillingham won the shot put with a distance of 32 feet, 3 inches. Holly Hutchinson won the 800-meter run in 2:48.86 and took second in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:04.09.

Kalie Bocek placed runner-up in the 1600-meter run with a time of 6:36.00. Nikki Perfetti was third in the 800 in 3:13.38. The distance medley relay team placed third in 5:35.82.

The boys took third out of 11 teams with 77 points. Cooper Vollmer tallied 24 points for the Eagles. He won the 1,600-meter run with a time of 4:49.06 and finished second in the 800-meter run in 2:23.47. Vollmer also leapt to third in the high jump, clearing 5 feet, 10 inches.

The boys 1,600 meter-relay team won with a time of 4:02.21. Azariah Benevides placed second in the 3,200-meter run in 12:40.68. The distance medley relay team took third with a time of 4:41.55.

Tongue River heads to Buffalo Thursday for the Jerry Campbell Invite.

Rams track fourth, Lady Rams sixth at Natrona

BIG HORN — The Big Horn High School outdoor track teams started their seasons Friday at the Natrona Invitational.

The Rams tied for third out of 16 teams with 39 points. Liam Greenelsh placed second in the triple jump with a leap of 42 feet, 1.5 inches and also finished fourth in the 110-meter hurdles in 16.47 seconds. The 1,600-sprint medley team of Braeden Serslund, Will Pelissier, Brock Michaud and Nathaniel Lydic took third with a time of 3 minutes, 58.98 seconds. Kade Eisele placed fifth in long jump with a distance of 19 feet, 8.5 inches.

The Big Horn girls team took sixth, totaling 34 points. The 1,600-sprint medley relay composed of Sydney Atkinson, Jill Mayer, Alannah Gee and Jordan Frank took third in a time of 4:52.21. Gee also finished third in the pole vault, clearing a height of 8 feet, 6 inches. Alisyn Hutton leapt to third place in high jump with a height of 4 feet, 8 inches. Frank placed fifth in 400-meter dash with a time of 1:08.76.

Big Horn heads to Buffalo Thursday for the Jerry Campbell Invite.