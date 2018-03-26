Rams’ Alley moving to Tongue River, Stewart done as Eagles head coach

SHERIDAN — Big Horn High School and Tongue River High School will both have new boys basketball head coaches next year.

BHHS head coach and Big Horn Middle School physical education teacher Ryan Alley will be transferred to Tongue River Middle School beginning next school year due to school district budgetary issues.

“I just have to stay positive and make the best of the situation,” Alley said. “That’s life in education right now … I’m looking forward to the next chapter in my career.”

Alley compiled a 173-95 record at BHHS over the past 10 seasons and qualified the team for the state tournament seven times, winning the state championship in 2011. The Rams finished 13-12 this winter and lost in the regional quarterfinals.

Alley will take over the teaching position currently held at Tongue River Middle School by Ronnie Stewart, who was the TRHS head coach. Stewart’s teaching and coaching resignation was approved by the Sheridan County School District 1 board of trustees last week and is effective at the end of the current school year. The Eagles were 18-28 overall in Stewart’s two seasons.

“At this time I do not want to comment on the situation,” Stewart wrote in an email.

Alley expressed interest in the open TRHS head coaching position. He graduated from TRHS, student-taught in the Tongue River schools and was an assistant football and assistant girls basketball coach at TRHS before teaching and coaching at the Big Horn schools.