Hininger to run for county treasurer

SHERIDAN — Scott Hininger, a retired employee of the University of Wyoming Extension Service in Sheridan County and a former local school board member, announced he will run for Sheridan County Treasurer earlier this week.

Hininger worked for the extension service for 29 years and served on the Sheridan County School District 2 board for 12 years and the Holy Name school board for four years. He said since retiring he has missed public service and sees the county treasurer vacancy as an opportunity to serve Sheridan County again.

Hininger and his wife both grew up in Sheridan and have two sons who both work in the city.