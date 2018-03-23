‘Woke’ America and a plea for civil discourse

As another election year has started, many have spent an increasing amount of time consuming the news in one form or another. Whether it’s a podcast, newspaper, radio or website, I’m sure many of you (especially because you’re reading newspaper content right now) could point to an article you’ve read or story you’ve heard that caught your interest.

Recently, the word “woke” has popped up in a number of conversations about politics in Sheridan. The slang isn’t new. It’s been around for years. It’s becoming more and more common to see the word in news articles and hear it in podcasts or news reports.

An April 2016 article, “Earning the ‘Woke’ Badge,” by Amanda Hess in The New York Times urged readers to “think of ‘woke’ as the inverse of ‘politically correct.’ If ‘P.C.’ is a taunt from the right, a way of calling out hypersensitivity in political discourse, then ‘woke’ is a back-pat from the left, a way of affirming the sensitive. It means wanting to be considered correct, and wanting everyone to know just how correct you are.”

Even Merriam-Webster weighed in on the word in 2017. The dictionary defines “woke” as “aware of and actively attentive to important facts and issues (especially issues of racial and social justice).”

“Woke,” though, is just another label people have applied to themselves.

A recent opinion piece on huffingtonpost.com, “What Woke America and Great America Can Learn From Each Other,” explored that idea of labels and the danger that exists in taking sides instead of striving to understand.

“In a moment when America faces great big questions about who we are and what we wish to become, we are turning into a society so perpetually offended by one another that we are less and less capable of actually arguing about our future. And citizens who cannot argue are begging to be ruled,” Anand Giridharadas wrote in the article.

Note that he doesn’t say we shouldn’t argue. He says we need to relearn how to argue. We need to remember how to disagree in a civil manner. This country has seen change. It hasn’t always happened nonviolently. But change is constant.

Moving forward, we’ll need patience. We’ll need to listen to each other with the goal of understanding each other rather than convincing others to buy into our opinions. We’ll need to cut each other a little slack.

The processes of change, growth and aging rarely come without challenges. How we continue to meet those challenges will define who we are as individuals, as a country and even as a community.

As elections get underway, I believe the community is begging for civil discourse.