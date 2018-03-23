Arneson tapped for Summit Award

The Academics for All committee is proud to recognize Kate Arneson as this week’s Summit Award winner. Arneson is a senior at Sheridan High School and has earned an impressive cumulative GPA of 3.9. Throughout her high school career, Arneson has balanced a rigorous course schedule with her passion for performance and involvement in the arts. Her success in courses like Advanced Placement chemistry, AP English literature and calculus are evidence of her aptitude in the classroom. Her involvement with classes like symphonic band, wind ensemble, honor choir, spectrum and jazz band all display her enthusiasm for the arts.

Artistically, Arenson is a multi-talented musician and well-seasoned actress. As a French horn player, she has enjoyed success with various SHS bands, the Sheridan College Symphonic Band and has been chosen as an All-State musician three times. Arneson also excels as a vocalist, as she has taken private voice lessons and has participated in SHS vocal ensembles for the past three years. She also takes great pride in being able to use her vocal ability on stage. A graduate of Tandem Productions — one of Sheridan’s local children’s theater outlets — Arneson has enjoyed many successful theatrical productions, including the 2017 Gala performance of “Sister Act,” and her recent role as Madame Dubonnet in the SHS production of “The Boyfriend.”

Teachers and instructors who have crossed paths with Arneson are glowing in their praise for her ability and character. Diane Knutson, director of bands at SHS, highlighted Arneson’s versatility and character.

“She is smart, talented and always positive in the classroom,” Knutson said. “I’ve not seen many high school students who are able to juggle so many things as successfully as she does.”

Stephanie Zukowski, director of the high school’s musical productions, said of Arneson, “She has an incredible ability to rise to the occasion in a variety of settings. She is exceptional in so many ways.”

Arneson has also made a habit out of sharing her love of the arts with young people. On multiple occasions, Arneson has volunteered her time to assist with Tandem Productions children’s theater and YMCA theater camps. In these settings, she has helped young students develop their musical and theatrical abilities while also helping with each show’s backstage elements, including set design and costuming.

Arneson currently plans to attend the University of Wyoming in the fall of 2018.

“I have a lot of interests and passions, but it has been very hard to try to choose,” she said about considering what major she might pursue.

Whatever she chooses, she is confident in her positivity and commitment to excellence.

“I always push myself to see the good in challenging situations and to keep looking forward to the good things to come,” she said.

Arneson has one sister, Mallory, and is the daughter of Becki and Chris Arneson.