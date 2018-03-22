Wilderness Watch seeks summer interns

SHERIDAN — The Cloud Peak Chapter of Wilderness Watch is looking to hire and train two summer interns for the upcoming season.

The Cloud Peak Chapter of Wilderness Watch has promoted citizen science in cooperation with the Bighorn National Forest for the best management of the Cloud Peak Wilderness since 1986.

Intern work includes assisting in non-system trail surveys by recording historical and newly developed social trails that can affect the wilderness characteristics and management in the Cloud Peak Wilderness.

The ability to hike as many as 10 miles per day in rugged terrain is required for fieldwork.

Applicants need to be able to stay over in wilderness and roadless areas of the Bighorn National Forest in primitive conditions. Good map and compass skills are recommended. Training on the latest digital GPS data recording devices will be provided.

Office work including data entry, reporting and planning will also be parts of the job. Training will be provided, and a stipend will be paid for 40 days of work.

For additional details, email Bob Ahrens at bahrens50@gmail.com.