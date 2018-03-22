Siddle to seek seat on Sheridan County Commission

SHERIDAN — Retired Sheridan County School District 2 agriculture teacher and FFA advisor and Sheridan WYO Rodeo board President Nick Siddle has announced that he will run for Sheridan County commissioner as a Republican in the upcoming election.

“I have spent the best years of my life in Sheridan supporting education, tourism and the western way of life,” Siddle said in a press release announcing his candidacy. “Becoming a Sheridan County commissioner will allow me to continue giving back in a new and meaningful way.

“We have a strong presence in our state and a progressive leadership base. Our future is bright, and I’d like to help us reach our full potential,” he continued.

Siddle is a lifelong resident of Wyoming and has lived in Sheridan for 25 years with his wife, Tammy. They have two grown children — Troy and his wife Edie, and son James of Sheridan, and daughter Kelly Wilson, her husband Grant and sons Bradley and Marshall of Santa Clara, California.

Siddle earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Wyoming in agriculture education and agribusiness.

In addition to teaching and working as an FFA advisor for 31 years, his leadership experience includes being president of the Wyoming Vocational Agriculture Teachers Association and the Wyoming Vocational Association. He was named the Wyoming Outstanding Career and Technical Teacher of the Year in 2000 and served on the National FFA Board of Directors and the National FFA Foundation Board of Trustees from 1998-2001.

Siddle has also served as Resolutions Chairman for the Sheridan County Republican Party. For the last 15 years, Siddle has served on the Sheridan WYO Rodeo board with five years as vice president and the last three as president.

The Sheridan native is a member of the Sheridan Elks Lodge #520 and a member of the Sheridan County and Wyoming Farm Bureau.

Siddle has also volunteered at a number of community events and served as an auctioneer and announcer for organization fundraisers over the years.