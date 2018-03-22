Ongoing battle with mud; bracket busters

This time of year, as I wrote last week, gets me all excited to start planting my garden. I also start dreaming of warm-weather outdoor activities — hiking, backpacking and other mountain adventures.

But, this time of year also means mud.

I have two dogs — one nearly 11 years old and the other just about 5 months old. They both enjoy walks and trips to the dog park.

While neither is the type to roll in the puddles or splash through whatever water they can find, they somehow always track mud into the house. It’s an endless battle. I can vacuum and sweep and mop and an hour later be back where I started. I’m normally the kind of person who likes things neat and clean. And if it’s not neat, I’d at least like it clean. This time of year, I have to put both of those desires aside or resign myself to spending hours upon hours cleaning. With warm weather beckoning, cleaning isn’t appealing, so guess what I do? I try not to look at my floors.

I’m not the only local facing that battle. Some face the mess on a much larger scale.

As construction crews get back at it, the ground thaws, snow melts and rain showers visit each week. While all of those factors create the beautiful green landscape by which we’ll soon be surrounded, they also create challenges for those working to literally build our community.

I often see construction workers caked in mud around town and simultaneously envy their outdoor work and celebrate that my job doesn’t require the constant sloshing through sloppy land.

Construction workers certainly aren’t the only ones battling the mess, so I feel a little love should go out to others coping with messy roads, fields and work sites. Ranchers, farmers and others who work the land — good luck this muddy season.

•••••

I neglected to fill out a bracket for the NCAA men’s basketball tournament, but a persistent friend of mine did manage to convince me to complete one for the women’s tournament.

I’ve never watched much men’s basketball, but I did grow up watching the women’s teams from UConn and Tennessee. Geno Auriemma and Pat Summitt were constantly on our TV screen. I don’t remember many of the players, but the coaches left an impact.

My bracket certainly isn’t perfect, but I did pick UConn to win it all. So far, so good. They face Duke Saturday, a matchup that will surely test my bracket (and my blood pressure).

And even though I didn’t fill out a men’s bracket, it’s been fun to watch the upsets ruin predictions in both tournaments.

A bunch of local businesses have specials going for the tournament. Stop in and take advantage of them. It’s always fun to watch the games with other fans (especially if your team is winning).