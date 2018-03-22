Griffith Foundation pledges $400,000 for hospital’s MRI suite

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Memorial Hospital Foundation has received a $400,000 gift from the Vernon and Rowena Griffith Foundation for the upcoming MRI suite and equipment project. Plans for the new suite are underway, and the additional renovation and updated equipment will enable the hospital to meet expanding diagnostic care needs for the community and region.

This newest gift from the Griffith Foundation adds to its long history of support for health care in the community. Since its first donation to the hospital in 1977, Griffith has given 58 gifts totaling more than $8.5 million. Specialty projects supported over the years include the Griffith Emergency Department, the Patient Wing, the Welch Cancer Center, Home for Life cancer screening and diagnostic equipment and the Clinical Nursing Scholarship Program.

“We are proud to have been a partner with the foundation and hospital for many outstanding projects over the past 40 years,” said Steve Harker, president of the Griffith board. “Each of us on the board has a great respect for both organizations and look forward to helping provide Sheridan with outstanding medical care and facilities.”

This gift puts the Sheridan Memorial Hospital Foundation one step closer to raising the $1.6 million necessary for the new MRI and radiology suite upgrade. Once complete, the project will dramatically improve a patient’s experience in terms of comfort, speed and sound. The upgrade will also support state-of-the-art diagnostic technology for physicians.

“This most recent gift from the Griffith Foundation plays a vital role in allowing Sheridan Memorial Hospital to provide excellent, patient-centered care for this community,” said Chief Development Officer Cody Sinclair. “Partnering with The Griffith Foundation on projects such as the new MRI and radiology suite upgrade positively impacts our goals to ensure that healthcare is here for the citizens of this community when they need it.”

Community members may call (307) 673-2417 or see sheridahospital.org if they would like more information about the hospital or this project.