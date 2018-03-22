3 local SHS girls heading to Girls State

SHERIDAN — Three girls from Sheridan High School have been chosen to attend Girls State in Cheyenne.

Marissa Brenneman, Morgan Irvine and Isabella Dickinson will participate in American Legion Auxiliary Girls State June 10-16. The program was established in 1941 and is an annual program designed as a practical experience in self-government based on Wyoming state government. The program was not held in 1944 or 1945 due to World War II. It is non-partisan and non-political in that no existing party is promoted.

The program emphasizes the importance of government in modern life and educates young women in the duties, privileges, rights and responsibilities of American citizenship. The aim is to awaken a sincere conviction that a well-informed, intelligent participating citizenry is vital to protect our American institutions and our democracy. Girls State works to accomplish those goals with participation in a simulation of the political and government process.

The local delegates were selected for their outstanding achievements and are sponsored by John Donald Garbutt American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 7, and donors in the community.