Student news

Brastrup earns scholarship

SHERIDAN — Dakota Wesleyan University welcomed 61 high school seniors from the region to campus last month for the DWU Scholarship Days and awarded scholarships.

Students with outstanding academic records, leadership potential and a commitment to service were invited to campus Feb. 2 and Feb. 16 to meet with faculty, staff and students and to further investigate the opportunities DWU has to offer.

Michael Brastrup of Sheridan received the Presidential Scholarship from Dakota Wesleyan University.

To qualify for a Presidential Scholarship, students must have at least a 3.0 GPA and an 18/860 ACT/SAT score. The award is for $8,750 to $13,000, and is renewable for up to 10 semesters if the student remains in good standing.

Brastrup is a senior at Sheridan High School and the son of Scott and Brenda Brastrup. He is interested in studying pre-physical therapy.

Eden named to Dean’s List

SHERIDAN — Jess Edens earned a spot on the Black Hills State University Dean’s List for the fall 2017 semester with a 4.0 GPA.

A total of 733 students maintained a GPA of 3.5 or higher while taking at least 12 credit hours.

Editor’s note: The list of other local students who earned a spot on the Dean’s List was published Feb. 27. Edens’ name was inadvertently left off that list due to an error in reporting from BHSU.