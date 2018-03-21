County commissioners approve commercial air service agreement

SHERIDAN — Sheridan County commissioners approved a revenue and operating agreement between Key Lime Air, Sheridan County and Riverton that will allow local commercial air service to continue operating through June 2019.

County administrative director Renee Obermueller said the agreement guarantees revenue to Key Lime Air, which both the city and Sheridan County — with smaller contributions from Johnson County and Buffalo — will combine to pay $756,000 toward. Obermueller added that the state will also contribute funds to Sheridan and Riverton to guarantee Key Lime’s revenue, about $1.1 million each.

Key Lime currently operates Denver Air Connection. Sheridan County Airport manager John Stopka said the reliability of commercial air service has increased significantly since Key Lime took over in 2015.