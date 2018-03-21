Military funeral honors performed at Home Depot

SHERIDAN — One veteran’s last request, and the chance for family to celebrate his life, led to the rare sight of military funeral honors being performed at a Home Depot.

The Wyoming Army National Guard and American Legion Post 7, in Sheridan, worked together March 9 to honor Carl Massengill, an Army veteran who died Feb. 7, at 62.

“We’re family,” said Brad Willis, a Home Depot manager, who arranged the memorial event. “Something we wanted to do was celebrate his military career.”

Massengill, who worked as a garden associate and paint expert at the Home Depot, requested that after his death the store host a service.

Military funeral honors coordinator Sgt. Ashley Smith and team member Master Sgt. William C. Motley presented American flags to Massengill’s mother, Barbara, and his daughter Tina. “Taps” was followed by an American Legion color guard gun-fired salute. The event was attended by scores of friends, family members and Home Depot employees.

The service was made possible by Willis, who applied to an employee-funded assistance program called the Homer Fund, which helped cover funeral expenses. Wyoming’s coordinator for military honors, Laura Ward, stepped in to assist Willis with funeral home arrangements. Military funeral honors are a benefit provided to members of the American military who served at least one term on active duty and were not dishonorably discharged.

According to Ward, in Wyoming, the Adjutant General of the Wyoming National Guard, Maj. Gen. Luke Reiner, emphasized that giving those eligible soldiers full honors is important.

“We work hard to make sure every veteran gets full honors,” Ward said.

Success in rendering these honors in Wyoming has been a team effort. The cooperation between the legion, members of the community, military and employers has helped ensure veterans get the honors they deserve.

At a minimum, full military funeral honors include at least two soldiers who fold and present the American flag to a family member and the playing of “Taps.” A more complete ceremony includes a color guard and gun-fired salute. Local veterans’ organizations have assisted the Guard with these honors.