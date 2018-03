SHERIDAN — The Sheridan College Gamba Consort will perform March 27 at the Whitney Center for the Arts.

The show will begin at 7 p.m. It is free and open to the public. A viola da gamba is a viol — a stringed instrument played upright as opposed to under the chin like a violin or viola. Dr. Mark Elliot Bergman will direct the musicians.

The Whitney Center for the Arts at Sheridan College is located at 1 Whitney Way.