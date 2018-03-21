WGFD seeks input on hunting seasons

SHERIDAN — Wildlife managers with the Sheridan Region of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department will present the proposed 2018 hunting seasons through a series of open houses and public meetings with one final public information gathering meeting in northeast Wyoming.

The meeting will take place March 26 from 4-6 p.m. at the WGFD regional office in Sheridan. Additional open houses will take place in Buffalo, Gillette, Hulett and Kaycee.

“During the open houses and public meetings, Game and Fish personnel will be available to discuss the proposed 2018 hunting seasons for local hunt areas as well as hunt areas statewide,” Sheridan Region wildlife supervisor Craig Smith said. “This is an opportunity for sportsmen to share information, observations or ideas they think would be valuable in the review and finalizing of the 2018 hunting season proposals.”

The final Sheridan Region public information gathering meeting will take place April 2 at the Wyoming Game and Fish Department Sheridan Regional Office, 700 Valley View Drive, beginning at 7 p.m.

Following the open houses and public meetings, written comments will be accepted through 5 p.m. April 4 by mailing: Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Attn: Regulations, 3030 Energy Lane, Casper, WY 82604 or online at http://wgfd.wyo.gov

The state of Wyoming supports the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). Anyone requiring auxiliary aids should contact the Sheridan Game and Fish Office at: 1-800-331-9834. Every effort will be made for reasonable accommodations.