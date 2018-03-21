FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Build a marshmallow catapult at Science Saturday

Home|News|Local News|Build a marshmallow catapult at Science Saturday

SHERIDAN — Children will have the opportunity to build marshmallow catapults at the next round of Science Saturdays.

From 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, folks can stop by the Sheridan College Science Center rooms 122, 124 and 144 to build a catapult and see how far they can shoot their marshmallows.

The event is free and open to children of all ages.

Science Saturdays are sponsored by the Sheridan College Museum of Discovery and Science Kids.

For more information, contact Sarah Mentock at (307) 763-0976 or sarah@science-kids.org. Sheridan College is located at 1 Whitney Way.

By |March 21st, 2018|

About the Author:

The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com

READER COMMENTS