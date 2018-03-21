Build a marshmallow catapult at Science Saturday

SHERIDAN — Children will have the opportunity to build marshmallow catapults at the next round of Science Saturdays.

From 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, folks can stop by the Sheridan College Science Center rooms 122, 124 and 144 to build a catapult and see how far they can shoot their marshmallows.

The event is free and open to children of all ages.

Science Saturdays are sponsored by the Sheridan College Museum of Discovery and Science Kids.

For more information, contact Sarah Mentock at (307) 763-0976 or sarah@science-kids.org. Sheridan College is located at 1 Whitney Way.