WYO to host ‘Mr. Popper’s Penguins’ Sunday

SHERIDAN — The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center will host a performance of “Mr. Popper’s Penguins” Sunday at 5 p.m.

Painter and decorator by day, Mr. Popper spends his time dreaming of Antarctic adventures. He is astounded when one day a packing crate arrives on his doorstep and a penguin waddles out.

The performance includes original songs and penguin puppets.

Tickets cost $14.50 for adults, $11.50 for seniors and military and $8.50 for students.

Tickets are available through the WYO box office, online at wyotheater.com or by phone at (307) 672-9084.

The WYO is located at 42 N. Main St.