BIG HORN — The Big Horn City Historical Society will gather Sunday at the Big Horn Woman’s Club.

A carry-in potluck lunch will begin at 1 p.m. and a program will follow at 2 p.m.

Dave McKee will give a presentation on the Medicine Wheel/Medicine Mountain National Historic Landmark. The site contains one of the largest and well-preserved medicine wheels in North America.

The Big Horn Woman’s Club is located at 319 S. Second St. in Big Horn.