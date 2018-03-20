SHRM luncheon to cover Workers’ Compensation

SHERIDAN — The Big Horn Mountain Chapter of the Society of Human Resource Management will offer a luncheon training March 27 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The luncheon will include a presentation from Melinda Pryde, a claims analyst with the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services. She will discuss workers’ compensation.

The luncheon will take place at the Sheridan Memorial Hospital downtown office, located at 61 S. Gould St.

The luncheon costs $13 for SHRM members and $15 for nonmembers. For more information, see bighornmountain.shrm.org.