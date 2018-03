SHERIDAN — The Spring Into Camp Craft Fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Sheridan Saturday.

The craft fair will benefit Camp Story, and all money raised will be used for scholarships for children who cannot afford camp.

The craft fair will include the sale of cinnamon rolls in the morning and soup for lunch. Childcare will also be available so parents can shop without distractions.

First Presbyterian Church is located at 2121 Colonial Drive.