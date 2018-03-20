Locals host suicide prevention breakfast with legislators

SHERIDAN — A group of Sheridan suicide prevention advocates met with legislators during the budget session to provide information regarding suicide prevention efforts in Wyoming.

Lisa O’Dell, Hollis Hackman, Cal Furnish, Rebecca Shore and Donna Birkholz all planned the event in Sheridan and visited legislators March 1 for the first-ever American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Capitol Day. The Sheridan residents were joined by several volunteers from Cheyenne’s suicide prevention organization, Grace For 2 Brothers, a couple of students from Laramie County Community College and Nicole Gibson, AFSP director of state policy and grassroots advocacy from AFSP’s public policy offices in Washington, D.C.

“The main focus of our legislative breakfast was to advocate for mental health parity, to ensure its compliance by insurance providers throughout the state and for better access to mental health care across Wyoming,” O’Dell said in an email. “We were able to have face-to-face conversations with many of Wyoming’s legislators, and even with Gov. Mead, who just showed up, much to our surprise.”

The group hopes to continue the event annually.