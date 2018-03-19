Ryan, Savoy propel teams to tournament victories

SHERIDAN — Three players with Sheridan connections entered the NCAA Tournament and two remain after the weekend’s action.

Robbi Ryan, a former Lady Bronc, poured in 16 points to lead No. 7-seeded Arizona State to a 73-62 victory over No. 10-seeded Nebraska Saturday in the opening round. The Sun Devils battle No. 2-seeded Texas in the Round of 32 Monday at 7 p.m. on ESPN2.

PJ Savoy, who played at Sheridan College, tallied 11 points to help guide No. 9-seeded Florida State to a come-from-behind 75-70 upset over top-seeded Xavier Sunday in the Round of 32. Savoy’s 3-pointer with 1:12 remaining in the game gave the Seminoles a 71-70 lead. He also hit a couple free throws with 22 seconds remaining that helped extend the advantage.

Florida State takes on No. 4-seeded Gonzaga Thursday in the Sweet 16.

Savoy also recorded 12 points in a 67-54 win over No. 8-seeded Missouri Friday in the opening round.

Former General Pablo Rivas, who played with Savoy at Sheridan College, and No. 16-seeded North Carolina Central fell to No. 16-seeded Texas Southern 64-46 in a play-in game Wednesday. Rivas logged seven points and a team-high 12 rebounds.