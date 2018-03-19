Reported EHV1 case postpones team roping school

SHERIDAN — A confirmed case of Equine Herpes Virus (EHV1) Myeloencephalopathy in Sheridan County postponed Bob Harris’ Team Roping School at Sheridan College’s Agripark.

EHV1 is a common Rhinopneumonitis virus, which can cause mild respiratory symptoms and in some cases neurological symptoms.

Director of college services Zane Garstad and his group originally had the team roping scheduled for this past weekend, but after much deliberation, they elected to push the team roping school back for the weekend of April 21.

“We are not in panic mode,” Garstad said. “We’re just being proactive in our approach.”

The affected horse in Sheridan County began showing neurological signs of EHV1 last weekend at a rodeo event in Gillette.

That same horse competed in rodeo competitions in Casper and Cheyenne earlier this month as well.

The Wyoming Livestock Board urges anyone who had a horse or horses that may have come in contact with the infected one to monitor their horse closely. The best way to do that is to check the horse’s temperature at least twice daily — affected horses will have an elevated temperature — and if the horse is showing neurological symptoms, the owner should contact his or her veterinarian.

Initially, Gartsad and his staff were going to hold the team roping school with the stipulation that participants have a recent certificate from a veterinarian indicating no EHV1 symptoms in their horses.

However, with the case of EHV1 not getting confirmed until Wednesday, that gave participants little time to get their horse evaluated.

“It’s kind of inconvenient,” Garstad said. “… And because it was such short notice, we told the people that we’re going to postpone the team roping.

“ … We are trying to be proactive and also ultra conservative on how we handled that. Our barn has been safe since day one, and we continue to take precautions for the people that are using the facility.”

All of the participants were on board with the decision to air on the side of caution and postpone with the safety of their horses at the front of everyone’s minds.

The postponement may even work out for the best as Garstad already received word on one or two more participants that couldn’t make the event this past weekend but will attend in April.