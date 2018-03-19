FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Sports briefs

Broncs begin season with win

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School boys soccer team opened its season at the Casper Jamboree Friday and Saturday. The Broncs logged a win, a tie and a loss.

Sheridan began the jamboree with a 1-0 victory over Natrona County. Aaron Sessions scored the game’s only goal, unassisted, in the 35th minute. Sessions assisted on Carter Wells’ 18th-minute goal in a 1-1 tie against Evanston. The Broncs got shutout 2-0 against Kelly Walsh as the Trojans found the back of the net twice in the first half.

Sheridan hosts Cheyenne South Friday at 6 p.m.

Lady Broncs searching for first victory

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School girls soccer team kicked off its season at the Casper Jamboree Friday and Saturday, as well. The Lady Broncs recorded two ties and a loss.

Sheridan opened the jamboree with a 1-1 tie against Natrona County as MiKayla Johnson found the back of the net for Sheridan. The Lady Broncs followed with a 3-1 loss to Kelly Walsh and a 0-0 stalemate against Evanston.

Sheridan travels to Cheyenne South Friday.

