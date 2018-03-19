Kinskey, port of entry honored

SHERIDAN — State Sen. Dave Kinskey, R-Sheridan, was recently honored with the Saving Lives Leadership Award from the Wyoming Governor’s Council on Impaired Driving in a ceremony March 14 in Cheyenne.

The Governor’s Council on Impaired Driving created the awards program in order to recognize deserving individuals or entities for their exceptional work in encouraging and promoting sustainable programs that prevent impaired driving and its related injuries and deaths.

As a legislator, Kinskey worked with stakeholders for more than a year to draft legislation that would address the weaknesses in Wyoming’s existing Ignition Interlock statute.

“His leadership and continuing efforts in the Wyoming Legislature to introduce legislation intended to prevent and reduce impaired driving should be acknowledged,” said Ernie Johnson, council facilitator for the Governor’s Council on Impaired Driving.

When the bill did not pass in 2017, Kinskey began working to draft another bill to introduce this session. This bill addressed concerns the Council had identified in the existing statute, strengthened enforcement for non-compliance and provided for offender rehabilitation through the use of Wyoming’s 24/7 Sobriety program.

Again the bill did not pass, but Sen. Kinskey said he will not give up.

“Sen. Kinskey’s leadership and committed efforts to get impaired drivers off the road should be commended,” Johnson said.

Kinskey represents Wyoming Senate District 22, which consists of Johnson County and eastern Sheridan County.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol Sheridan Port of Entry was also honored with the Savings Lives Award March 14 after efforts led to the interdiction of 50 commercial motor vehicle drivers who were impaired during the period of Oct. 1, 2016, to Sept. 30, 2017. “Sheridan POE officers were consistently diligent during this time frame, looking beyond every commercial driver contact, towards providing a higher level of public safety to the state of Wyoming,” Johnson said.

Wyoming takes a zero tolerance stance on substance use when operating a commercial vehicle, he continued. Commercial drivers who have below a .04 blood alcohol concentration (BAC) are immediately placed out of service for 24 hours and, when applicable, issued a citation. Port of Entry contact with a commercial driver with a BAC of .04 or greater results in a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper response to further evaluate the driver, perform additional BAC test(s), place the driver out of service, issue any relevant citations and, if applicable, arrest for impaired driving.

“I am honored to be included alongside Wyoming Highway Patrol Sheridan Port of Entry personnel, who save lives every day,” Kinskey said. “Congratulations to them on their very deserving award.”

A-1 Recovery and Towing of Laramie was also honored with a Saving Lives Award for 18 years of providing sober rides to impaired drivers each year on New Year’s Eve.