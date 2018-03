SHERIDAN — The Hub on Smith will host a Cowboyography Poets ‘N Pickers event with Bill and Deb Sustrich and friends Saturday.

The event will begin at 5 p.m.

There is a suggested contribution of $5 per person. Those planning to attend are asked to pre-pay at The Hub front desk by Wednesday. There is no charge for the entertainment alone, only dinner.

For more information, contact The Hub at (307) 672-2240. The Hub is located at 211 Smith St.