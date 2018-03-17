Former General making a name for himself in G League

Just a few years ago, Rob Heyer begged for a roster spot on the Sheridan College men’s basketball team. The Worland product pleaded for an opportunity, however small, to play college basketball. Now, Heyer laces up for the South Bay Lakers in the NBA’s G League, just a step below the pinnacle of the sport in which he has worked tirelessly to prove the doubters wrong.

“He’s one in million. Literally, one in a million,” Sheridan College women’s head basketball coach Ryan Davis said. “There are millions of people out there trying to do exactly what he’s doing. And for him to come where he’s come from, it’s pretty unbelievable.

“It’s crazy.”

Davis coached Heyer as an assistant for the Sheridan College men’s team in the 2010-11 season. Following a standout career at Worland High School, Heyer wanted to continue competing at the collegiate level. To do so, he drove on his own dime across the Bighorn Mountains to participate in a tryout inside the Bruce Hoffman Golden Dome.

Heyer didn’t ‘wow’ any of the coaches in his audition but did just enough. With the help of some persuasive words, he earned a spot on the bench. Hurdle one had been scaled; the next one that loomed, however, stood much higher.

Heyer had to adjust not only to his new position, but also his mentality from a high school star into a role player on a team littered with future four-year Division I athletes.

“I was the biggest kid in high school, so I got away with a lot,” Heyer said. “When I moved to college basketball, I switched positions to play like a two guard or three guard, and that was a big change for me.”

Heyer will never forget his first practice in the Columbia blue and gold.

“I just got torn apart,” he said. “Those kids were bigger, faster, stronger and more skilled than me; all of them.”

Heyer took to the gym and logged many extra hours, adjusting his identity while also getting more accustomed to the speed of the game. With each passing day, Heyer became more comfortable and it showed with his on-court production. After averaging 3.6 points per game for the Generals as a freshman, Heyer poured in 11.3 points per contest as a sophomore.

The Wyomingite who had to sweet talk his way onto the roster blossomed into an essential piece on a 20-win team.

“He was just extremely solid,” Davis said.

It took Heyer nearly two years to feel confident with the position change, just in time to move on to the next step — the four-year level.

Davis had moved to Odessa, Texas, taking an assistant job on the University of Texas of the Permian Basin staff. Davis knew of Heyer from his time at Sheridan, and much like high school, Heyer’s recruitment out of junior college was tepid.

Without many suitors, Davis brought Heyer in for a visit and he proved doubters wrong … again.

“I just remember the guy I worked for being, ‘This is the kid?’ I was like, ‘Yep,’” Davis recalled. “As soon as we started playing, (Heyer) was right there with all-league guys for us that had won the Heartland [Conference] the year before at UTPB.”

Heyer garnered the offer. The thought of playing at the Division II four-year level truly excited Heyer, but so did the opportunity to live in a different region of the country.

The joy, however, was short-lived. After a year among the oil fields of West Texas, Heyer eyed the next destination. With family having moved from Worland to Boise, Idaho, Heyer focused his attention to the Division I Boise State Broncos.

Another step up, another challenge, another chance to prove the doubters wrong.

Heyer walked-on at Boise State. A year after sitting out to satisfy NCAA transfer rules, Heyer didn’t ride the pine like most walk-ons would have for a team that boasted a top-25 ranking and earned an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament. Rather, Heyer contributed — quite a bit.

“Athletically, you wouldn’t think in the Mountain West Conference a guy like that could lead a team, that was really good, in minutes,” Boise State head coach Leon Rice said. “Guys like that, they’re so valuable to have. One of the most important things I value is a winner, and that’s certainly what Rob is.”

Heyer represented the only Bronco to see the floor in all 34 games that season, averaging 4.7 points and 3.1 rebounds while leading the team in minutes played.

The Wyomingite that had zero offers to play collegiately found his niche in Sheridan, elevated his game in Odessa and flourished in Boise.

But the journey wasn’t over. Heyer remained hungry, and chasing professional dreams soon followed. Those professional endeavors sent him to the Australian island of Tasmania for two seasons. Heyer returned to the states each year to try out for the NBA’s G League, and in a sea of talent, Heyer did what he does best: He stood out and earned a spot on the South Bay Lakers.

“He was always like the guy people overlooked,” Davis said. “… I’m really surprised, to be honest, that he’s having the success he’s having. … Rob found his niche early on, and he stuck to that, and it paid dividends.”

Heyer — who poured in a career-high 22 points last weekend — is averaging 5.5 points and 3.3 rebounds per game for the Lakers, who sit second in the Western Conference.

The last eight years have flown by for Heyer. He has transitioned from a small-town Wyoming kid into a valuable basketball asset at every level, and he doesn’t plan to slow down anytime soon.

“I’d like to play for as long as my body allows,” Heyer said. “Whenever that comes to an end, I’ll definitely sit down and brag about what I’ve done and where I’m from. But I think that’s a ways down the road.”

It’s a ways down a road that has been filled with doubters that were happily proven wrong.

“It’s really impressive,” Rice said. “… He’s been given the opportunities and he’s taken advantage of them.”