Legislature finalizes K-12 education financing

SHERIDAN — The Wyoming legislative budget session ended late Thursday afternoon after 22 active days and 71 total bills passed. The final action taken came from the House, which approved a bill on education finance amendments that will result in modest cuts to Wyoming K-12 education, about $27 million over the next two years.

After a lengthy discussion Thursday afternoon, the House passed the education finance bill by a relatively narrow margin of 34-22. Rep Mark Kinner, R-Sheridan, and Rep. Mike Madden, R-Buffalo, voted in favor.

Kinner, a member of the House education committee, co-sponsored the bill. Rep. Mark Jennings, R-Sheridan, and Rep. Bo Biteman, R-Ranchester, voted against the proposal.

The Legislature’s general budget bill did not cut funding to any other state agencies beside education, which contributed to the last-minute reluctance from some legislators to vote in favor of education cuts.

Most of the cuts would come as a result of changing the calculation of average daily membership from the school level to the district level. The bill also provides $2 million as essentially a special education emergency fund as a way to partially offset the state’s cap on special education funding. Furthermore, it would decrease groundskeeper salaries and state testing.

One other aspect of the bill would cap cuts to the state’s five smallest school districts — which includes Sheridan County School District 3 — at 2.5 percent of the district’s annual budget. Kinner said he received emails from SCSD3 thanking him for putting that requirement in place and preventing potentially drastic cuts to the district.

The $27 million in cuts are not evenly distributed across the state because districts calculate average daily membership differently. Some districts have many students taking classes at multiple schools, i.e. a middle-schooler taking advanced math classes at a high school. Others — like SCSD3 — have nearly all students attending only one school.

Kinner said the average daily membership cuts take place over three years and that area school districts would see their funding decrease by less than 0.5 percent per year due to the ADM recalculations. For Sheridan County School District 2, Kinner said increasing enrollment will likely offset the cuts. Moreover, the reduction in groundskeeper salaries won’t affect schools in Sheridan County.

The education finance bill will now be sent to Gov. Matt Mead for final approval. There is a small chance that Mead could veto items on the proposal, but he will likely leave it as as. If Mead vetoes anything, the vetoes are set in place because the Legislature can no longer meet. The bill takes effect July 1.

Going forward, the interim education committee submitted several topics to the Legislature’s Management Council for consideration. The council meets in mid-April to determine which topics will be discussed, then the education committee gathers in June to begin discussions for next January’s session.

Kinner said the committee’s suggestions included reviewing the state’s required educational basket of knowledge and the Hathaway Scholarship. The Legislature passed a bill last week to add computer science and computational thinking to the state’s required courses within the next few years.

“We added computer science, which was an important step moving us forward,” Kinner said. “We’re going to do it in a very cautious way in that we allowed a couple of years for actual planning to take place so that we can begin to have teachers take whatever courses they need to have the additional instruction to help them.”

The lengthy budget session could have led to more significant cuts to education as a way to decrease the state’s $660 million K-12 deficit, but it ended with a proposal that most educators supported during legislative testimony. After facing more substantial cuts in the past few years, Wyoming public schools should remain relatively stable for the next two.