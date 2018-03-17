Local VA provides support for veteran suicide risks

SHERIDAN — Openly speaking about mental health took time to become commonplace within society and took even longer in the veteran community. Now, locals see more veterans seeking help through the crisis lifeline and other holistic care options.

For nearly seven years, Edgar Pretty On Top has been the suicide prevention coordinator at the Sheridan Veteran Affairs Medical Center. In that time, he’s seen an increase in use of the crisis lifeline — 1-800-273-8255. With more veterans feeling comfortable with seeking help, Pretty On Top’s job of reaching out and helping veterans becomes much easier.

“I’d like to think that speaks to our efforts and No. 1 the veterans’ willingness to call and get help and know that someone will call them back,” Pretty On Top said. “Those calls have gone up; that is encouraging.”

If a veteran in the Sheridan County area calls the hotline, Pretty On Top receives notification and must reach out to the veteran in a 24-hour period, or the next business day.

He said it allows the prevention team to reassess and help veterans access local resources depending on their needs.

Wyoming’s veteran suicide completion rate exceeded the national rate by 16.6 percent in 2014. Pretty On Top, although encouraged by increased use of resources, is unsure why some still do not reach out. The national VA system reported veterans are 22 percent more at risk for suicide than non-veteran Americans. Additionally, VA secretary David J. Shulkin said out of the average 20 veteran suicides daily, 14 of those veterans are not under VA care.

“We don’t know why they don’t engage in VA services,” Pretty On Top said. “Because of that, one of the initiatives that we already have implemented and are actively doing is outreach.”

Pretty On Top said he conducts at least two trainings for Sheridan VA staff and one community outreach event monthly or every other month.

“My experiences in the community, not only in Sheridan and beyond, have been good,” Pretty On Top said. “Our goal in that is to reach out to veterans or family or friends and educate about the VA and get folks enrolled in the system, let them know what services are available to them by the VA.”

The VA’s suicide prevention outreach provides crisis intervention training for law enforcement and first responders, collaborative work with the state and Sheridan County suicide prevention coalitions and free access to gun locks.

The Sheridan VA offers domiciliary services for veterans on campus, and residential treatment services are also available at Freedom Hall on the Volunteers of America Northern Rockies campus. The residential treatment provides transitional housing that includes case management, life skills training, education and employment resources. The VOA serviced 282 veterans in 2017 through the Freedom Hall and Supportive Services for Veteran Families, saving them from homelessness.

A decrease in veterans utilizing the homeless shelter services locally and nationwide contributed to the closure of the homeless shelter in Sheridan. Comparatively, Freedom Hall averages 55 percent occupancy.

“If we don’t have them in the program because there are fewer homeless, it’s an absolute celebration,” said Todd Richins, VOANR division director.

Pretty On Top receives great feedback and support from not only the Sheridan community and its partners in suicide prevention through coalitions, but also the state of Wyoming and the region covered by the Sheridan VA and VOANR. Richins said the staff members working with veterans at the VOA benefit from those trainings provided by the VA, as the facilities and programs are not clinically-based.

“Our [suicide] awareness allows us to make appropriate referrals if there are red flags for suicide ideation,” Richins said.

Pretty On Top hopes to continue the upward trend of support services for veterans facing mental health setbacks.