FAB Woman of the Year nominees contribute across community

SHERIDAN — Each year, The Sheridan Press asks community members to recognize the work of the women around them. Teachers. Mentors. Administrators. Volunteers. Caregivers. The breadth of contributions each woman gives to the community inspires the committee behind the annual FAB (For. About. By.) Women’s Conference each year.

“We have intentionally left the requirements for the award broad,” Sheridan Press publisher and FAB committee chair Kristen Czaban said. “We know women in the community contribute in many different ways and we didn’t want to limit recognition of those. This year’s nominees represent some of the amazing things going on around us and I am so proud I have the opportunity to celebrate these contributions.”

This year, six women were nominated for FAB Woman of the Year, which will be awarded at the conference luncheon April 6 at Sheridan College.

Here’s a look at this year’s nominees.

Barb Williams

Barb Williams works at Sheridan College in the athletic department and student life office. She’s worked at the college for decades and her nominator said Williams always enjoys sharing her enthusiasm for the school by being involved in a variety of campus activities. Known to many as the “Dome mom,” Williams has proven herself to be an individual devoted to Sheridan College. In addition, Williams has been actively involved at the Sheridan County YMCA, the Sheridan Recreation District, Wyoming Special Olympics and other organizations.

Brandy Campbell

Brandy Campbell’s nominator described her as a servant leader — that includes service to her clients at First Federal Bank and Trust, her co-workers, her friends, her family and anyone else who crosses her path. Campbell has served as a Chamber of Commerce Ambassador, a Meals on Wheels volunteer, a member of the Rotary Dueling Pianos committee, a rodeo parade volunteer, a member of the Keystone Awards committee and on the Civic Theatre Guild board. Campbell is admired for her confidence, ease with people, compassion, honesty and loyalty.

Crissy Hunter

Crissy Hunter is a member of the Sheridan College nursing faculty, but her impact on the community reaches far beyond campus. Hunter has served as a Sheridan Kids Life board member and volunteer, a Habitat for Humanity board member, a volunteer for the Wesleyan church’s children’s program, a manager for local youth sports teams and a classroom volunteer at Woodland Park Elementary School. Hunter’s nominator describes her “an inspiration” and “an effective agent for change, which motivates others to serve jointly, along her side.”

Dixie Johnson

Dixie Johnson has worked as the CEO of the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce since 2011. In addition, she has served on the Wyoming State Chamber Board, the Critical Air Service Team, the Big Horn Mountain Coalition, Kendrick Golf Association, Kendrick Ladies Golf Association and with the Tongue River Valley Community Center. “In addition to her service and offices held, Dixie is a woman of influence with boundless energy and commitment,” her nominator said. “She is a valuable resource for all entities considering policy which affects her community, and if an event is happening in Sheridan, Dixie can always be found working.”

Nichole Simque

Nichole Simque currently works as the human resources manager at Vacutech, LLC, but before that worked as an HR generalist for the city of Sheridan. In addition to her work, Simque has volunteered as a job interview and resume judge for SkillsUSA and SCOPE. In addition, she has volunteered with Relay for Life, in local schools conducting mock interviews and with Bark for Life. Simque’s nominator has seen firsthand how many lives Simque has changed. “Ms. Simque is the perfect example of what all women should strive to be,” the nomination letter said.

Sarah Heuck Sinclair

Sarah Heuck Sinclair is the chair of Social Science, Humanities, English and Education at Sheridan College. She has volunteered as a member of the Sheridan Community Land Trust board and Wyoming Humanities Council board. In addition, she is a current participant in Leadership Wyoming, a former faculty sponsor for the Sheridan College chapter of Phi Theta Kappa and, along with her family, a sponsor family for Sheridan College basketball players. “She encourages individualism and challenges all who know her — friends, family and students — to think deeply about issues that shape our daily lives,” her nominator wrote. “Her ability to present opposing ideas in a thoughtful manner and to seek commonality makes for a stronger community by encouraging dialog about difficult issues. Her willingness to seek understanding and clarity helps others form our own responses in a rapidly changing world.”