Lecture to focus on White-Nose Syndrome

SHERIDAN — Sara Evans Kirol and Tracy Pinter will present information on White-Nose Syndrome and what it means to the bats of Wyoming’s Bighorn Mountains.

The lecture will take place March 21 at 7 p.m. at Sheridan College in the Mars Agriculture Center.

White-Nose Syndrome, a deadly fungus affecting bats, has been spreading across the United States decimating bat populations over the past 10-plus years. The fungus impacts the nose, ears and wings of hibernating bats, disrupting hibernation and causing dehydration, imbalances in electrolytes, wing damage and sometimes leading to death.

Evans Kirol is a Leave No Trace coordinator and advocate and an employee of the Bighorn National Forest. Pinter is a wildlife biologist with the BNF and has been participating in hibernacula surveys of local caves with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.

For more information, contact Rob Milne at (307) 675-0490 or rmilne@sheridan.edu.

The lecture is free and open to the public. Sheridan College is located at 1 Whitney Way.