Pianist to perform at WCA

SHERIDAN — Pianist Michelle Cann will perform at the Whitney Center for the Arts March 23 at 7 p.m.

Cann will perform works by Chopin, Bach, Brahms, Debussy and Gershwin. She began studying piano at the age of 7 and since then has placed in various state, national and international competitions.

Tickets for the show cost $21 for adults, $15 for seniors and $10 for students. Tickets are available through the WYO box office, online at wyotheater.com or by phone at (307) 672-9084.

The Whitney Center for the Arts at Sheridan College is located at 1 Whitney Way.