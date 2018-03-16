Sheridan Civic Theatre Guild to present ‘Endgame’

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Civic Theatre Guild will offer nine performances of Samuel Beckett’s “Endgame” beginning March 23. According to the CTG, the play is “a pure and devastating distillation of the human essence in the face of approaching death.”

Performances will be offered March 23-25, March 30 through April 1 and April 5-7. Thursday, Friday and Saturday performances will begin at 7:30 p.m. Sunday shows will begin at 2 p.m.

Tickets cost $15 for adults and $12 for seniors and students. Tickets are available through the WYO box office, online at wyotheater.com or by phone at (307) 672-9084. They will also be available one hour before each show at the Carriage House Theater, where the play will be performed.

The Carriage House Theater is located at 419 Delphi Ave.