Destefano shows adventurous spirit

This week, the Academics for All Committee highlights Jillian Destefano, Sheridan High School senior, as this week’s Summit Award selection. This talented young person combines participation with excellence in all she pursues, both in the classroom and beyond.

Destefano’s scholastic record is exemplary. She has challenged herself academically by taking advantage of the extensive curriculum available; her resume lists an eclectic and challenging course of study. While at Sheridan High School, she has earned a GPA of 3.976, along with academic letters all four years in high school. This National Honor Society member will have earned college credits while still in high school that will have her entering college next year as a sophomore. Destefano’s academic transcript demonstrates a strong interest in science and math.

She currently works as an intern at Sheridan Memorial Hospital Wound Care Clinic and anticipates a future in the medical field.

Destefano’s interests reflect an adventurous personality. She enjoys time spent outdoors, often with her friends and family snow machining and snowshoeing in the winter and hiking, camping and kayaking in the summer.

“I feel so lucky to live in such a beautiful area at the base of the Bighorn Mountains and never take it for granted,” Destefano said.

As a sophomore, Destefano traveled to Costa Rica for spring break, experiencing the beauty of the country’s waterfalls, the ocean and even zip lining in a rainforest. Before returning, however, she faced a serious emergency and became very ill with a bacterial infection in her large intestine, which resulted in her hospitalization in San Jose.

“She has had injuries that have caused her to miss school and change classes,” SHS guidance counselor Becky Leno said about Jillian’s recovery.

The challenges that I have observed with Jillian and how she has managed while maintaining a positive attitude and a smile on her face have left me with a lasting impression.”

When asked to whom she would give an “Outstanding Teacher” award, Destefano had several instructors that came to mind.

“Mrs. Lona Forister has always been kind and helpful to me,” she said. “Whether it be for school or life in general, I always know I can go to her for anything. She encourages me to think outside the box and go big.”

In turn, Mrs. Forister had great things to say about the Summit Award selection.

“Jillian is an outstanding young lady with a great future ahead of her,” Forister said. “She always has a positive attitude and the motivation to reach her goals. She is always ready to help anyone who needs it.”

Destefano also cited Beth Ferries and Brenda Jairrel, two teachers at Highland Park Elementary School she credits for having had an instrumental influence on her success with both math and reading at a critical time in her educational career, instilling in her an appreciation for the importance of school.

This Summit Award selection currently serves as co-president of Spanish Club. She also has volunteered with the Pink Link and helped with projects at Sheridan County Memorial Hospital through her active participation in Interact. She has a sincere desire to help others and takes an active role in her community. She explained that she enjoys and values these experiences as well as the opportunity to meet and work with new people.

When asked about her future, this talented young leader plans to begin her college career at either Sheridan College or the University of Wyoming. Academics for All congratulates this week’s Summit Award selection, Jillian Destefano, daughter of Jennifer and Darold Destefano.