New owners renovating old Sheridan building

The familiar smell of cigarette smoke surrounded the dozen or so men Thursday morning at 841 Broadway St. as they envisioned the future of a building steeped in history.

Huddled around a fresh blueprint created of the 106-year-old building, owner Tom Thompson, O’Dell Construction owner Shawn O’Dell, lead engineer Dan Stalker and project superintendent Wade Ritterbush had nothing but ambition and curiosity driving them forward in the project to restore the railroad station.

All that remains from former owners Art and Linda Erickson are the guts and glory of the original masterpiece, which Thompson and Stalker intend to restore and preserve as closely to the original building as possible. White glazed Tiffany brick lines the walls and sits stacked outside for reuse elsewhere in the building.

Immediate plans for the building include the undertaking of fully restoring the building back to its original state. After that, Thompson hopes to find interested leasers willing to appreciate the work put in months before.

The Thompsons, who purchased a ranch near Soldier Creek a few years ago, commissioned Stalker to repurpose the area.

A year later, Tom Thompson came back and and took a look at what once held the Rails Brews and Cues bar. The owners travel between their homes in Sheridan and the Bay Area in Northern California, but they want to spend more time in Sheridan.

Thompson hopes the renovated space will become a space for the citizens.

“This is such a charming old building that we want to protect the character of that on this level and create an environment that will feel both traditional but very community-oriented,” Thompson said.

The second floor received a materials abatement Thursday morning. Because of “benign neglect,” the second floor suffered slight deterioration. It will transform into restored, modern standard office spaces with new windows and opportunities for leasing.

“We’d like to make it come alive again,” Thompson said. “We’ll put in a separate lobby and stairwell and elevator in order to make it modern and create what we think will be some of the most unique and best office space in Sheridan.”

Second-story access will stand completely separate from the first floor. The first floor will potentially include a restaurant, cocktail bar and lounge and retail and event space. The north side of the building will serve as the restaurant space and will include outdoor patio seating.

“It’ll be pretty nice as a seasonal thing on the north side,” Stalker said. “We can protect that from the weather.”

The main area of the building will be restored to its original state from the light fixtures to the flooring and will be reserved for event space. The former Rails bar area on the east side of the building will transform into a kitchen, and the west side of the building will become a cocktail bar. The south side of the building will be renovated to accommodate retail space of some kind. Exterior restoration will help with damaged parapets and brick.

Stalker, who worked for two years on the Burlington Northern Railroad out of Sheridan, remembers the building while it functioned as a railroad station.

“It’s funny how life evolves and you end up coming back after 20-some years to the building that’s been here,” Stalker said.

Stalker’s father and grandfather also worked in the business and both retired from Union Pacific in Cheyenne. Much of his inspiration for Sheridan’s restoration lies in Cheyenne’s station.

“It’s a great tradition,” Thompson said. “And you’d have something the city would be proud of and it’s really a signature building in town.”

Thompson and Stalker set no timeline for the project but anticipate a positive restoration for the sake of Sheridan.