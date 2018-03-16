Wyoming gears up for busy election season

SHERIDAN — With the legislative budget session concluded, Wyoming’s political focus will begin to shift toward a busy election season. Sheridan County residents could vote for more than 30 elected positions come November between the municipal, county and state levels.

While several candidates have already announced their intention to run for office, they cannot officially declare their candidacy until the filing period, which begins May 17 and closes June 1.

U.S. officials

One of Wyoming’s two U.S. Senate seats, currently held by Republican John Barrasso, and its only U.S. House of Representatives seat, currently held by Republican Liz Cheney, will be up for election in November.

Any Wyoming resident who is at least 30 years old and has been a U.S. citizen for at least nine years is eligible to run for U.S. Senate. Candidates for Wyoming’s House of Representatives seat have to be at least 25, live in the state and been a U.S. citizen for at least seven years.

Major party candidates for these positions have to run in their party’s primary. The winners of the party primaries will then compete in the general election. Primary elections will be held Aug. 21.

Candidates for minor or provisional parties have to declare their candidacy by Aug. 20. Candidates who want to run as an independent have to petition for a spot on the ballot. For statewide races, independent candidates need to collect 5,716 signatures in support of their candidacy by Aug. 27.

State officials

Gov. Matt Mead will not seek re-election in 2018, leaving his seat vacant.

Candidates for governor must be at least 30 years old, a U.S. citizen and have lived in Wyoming for at least five years. Major party gubernatorial candidates will also need to be nominated through their party’s primary.

Secretary of state, held by the recently appointed Ed Buchannan; state auditor, held by Cynthia Cloud; and state treasurer, held by Mark Gordon, who announced Wednesday he will run for governor, will also be up for election in November.

Any U.S. citizen who is at least 25 years old and registered to vote in Wyoming is eligible to run for these offices.

Legislative offices

All four of Sheridan County’s state representatives will be up for re-election in November, as well as the state senate seat currently held by Bruce Burns, who announced earlier this week that he will not seek reelection.

Candidates for the state senate and house of representatives must have lived in the district they are running in for at least one year; state senate candidates have to be at least 25 and candidates for state representative have to be at least 21.

Major party candidates for the state legislature will also need to be nominated for the general election through their party’s primary in August.

County officials

More than a dozen positions are will be open throughout Sheridan County on the county and municipal levels, including three county commissioners’ seats. A complete list of county offices up for election is available through the Sheridan County Election Office’s website.

City elections

Four Sheridan City Council seats will be up for re-election in November. Any Sheridan resident who is at least 18, registered to vote and not currently a city employee is eligible to run for city council.

Voter registration

Voter registration for party primaries closes Aug. 6. However, voters will have the option to register at their polling place the day of the primaries. Registration for the general election closes Oct. 22 but, again, voters will have the option to register at their polling places the day of the election.

For more information on elections in Sheridan County, see the Sheridan County Elections Office website, and for more about state elections, check out the Wyoming Secretary of State’s website.