Reports

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Thursday

• EMS assist, 500 block North Main Street, 3:00 p.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 1500 block Sugarland Drive, 5:00 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

• No calls reported

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Thursday

• Medical, North Main Street, 2:56 a.m.

• Trauma, Coffeen Avenue, 6:05 a.m.

• Medical, North Jefferson Street, 10:02 a.m.

• Medical, West Brundage Street, 10:18 a.m.

• Medical, West 5th Street, 11:15 a.m.

• Medical, Riverside Street, 2:17 p.m.

• Trauma, North Main Street, 2:58 p.m.

• Trauma, Leopard Street, 3:15 p.m.

• Medical, Avoca Court, 3:57 p.m.

• Medical, South Sheridan Avenue, 3:57 p.m.

• Trauma, West 5th Street, 6:00 p.m.

• Medical, Burrows Street, 7:38 p.m.

• Trauma, South Linden Avenue, 10:58 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Thursday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Thursday

• Alarm, East 1st Street, 4:27 a.m.

• Fight, Coffeen Avenue, 6:04 a.m.

• Welfare check, Kennedy Street, 11:02 a.m.

• Drug possession, East Burkitt Street, 12:29 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, East Grinnell Plaza, 12:39 p.m.

• Parking complaint, East Montana Street, 2:57 p.m.

• Animal injured, Big Horn Avenue, 3:43 p.m.

• Alarm, Birch Street, 4:05 p.m.

• Civil dispute, North Main Street, 5:59 p.m.

• Noise complaint, West Works Street, 8:08 p.m.

• Assist agency, North Main Street, 8:10 p.m.

• Dispute, North Sheridan Avenue, 8:55 p.m.

• Welfare check, East Brundage Lane, 10:35 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:55 p.m.

• Domestic violence, South Linden Avenue, 10:58 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Avoca Place, 11:31 p.m.

Friday

• Welfare check, Mydland Road, 12:49 a.m.

• Stalking, North Main Street, 1:26 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, 4th Street, 2:45 a.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

• Alarm, Hollow Creek Road, 9:42 a.m.

• Records only, West 13th Street, 10:27 a.m.

• Assist agency, Lane Ln, 11:42 a.m.

• Fraud, 3rd Avenue West, 4:38 p.m.

• Reckless driver, Soldier Creek Road, 6:34 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Red Grade Road, 7:53 p.m.

• Assist agency, Keystone Road, 9:19 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Thursday

• Rocky Lane Johnson, 41, homeless, possession of a controlled substance, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SPD.

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 62

Female inmate count: 21

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 1

Number of releases for the previous day: 4

 

March 16th, 2018

