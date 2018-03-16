SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Thursday
• EMS assist, 500 block North Main Street, 3:00 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 1500 block Sugarland Drive, 5:00 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• No calls reported
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Thursday
• Medical, North Main Street, 2:56 a.m.
• Trauma, Coffeen Avenue, 6:05 a.m.
• Medical, North Jefferson Street, 10:02 a.m.
• Medical, West Brundage Street, 10:18 a.m.
• Medical, West 5th Street, 11:15 a.m.
• Medical, Riverside Street, 2:17 p.m.
• Trauma, North Main Street, 2:58 p.m.
• Trauma, Leopard Street, 3:15 p.m.
• Medical, Avoca Court, 3:57 p.m.
• Medical, South Sheridan Avenue, 3:57 p.m.
• Trauma, West 5th Street, 6:00 p.m.
• Medical, Burrows Street, 7:38 p.m.
• Trauma, South Linden Avenue, 10:58 p.m.
SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Thursday
• No admissions or dismissals reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Thursday
• Alarm, East 1st Street, 4:27 a.m.
• Fight, Coffeen Avenue, 6:04 a.m.
• Welfare check, Kennedy Street, 11:02 a.m.
• Drug possession, East Burkitt Street, 12:29 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, East Grinnell Plaza, 12:39 p.m.
• Parking complaint, East Montana Street, 2:57 p.m.
• Animal injured, Big Horn Avenue, 3:43 p.m.
• Alarm, Birch Street, 4:05 p.m.
• Civil dispute, North Main Street, 5:59 p.m.
• Noise complaint, West Works Street, 8:08 p.m.
• Assist agency, North Main Street, 8:10 p.m.
• Dispute, North Sheridan Avenue, 8:55 p.m.
• Welfare check, East Brundage Lane, 10:35 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:55 p.m.
• Domestic violence, South Linden Avenue, 10:58 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Avoca Place, 11:31 p.m.
Friday
• Welfare check, Mydland Road, 12:49 a.m.
• Stalking, North Main Street, 1:26 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, 4th Street, 2:45 a.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
• Alarm, Hollow Creek Road, 9:42 a.m.
• Records only, West 13th Street, 10:27 a.m.
• Assist agency, Lane Ln, 11:42 a.m.
• Fraud, 3rd Avenue West, 4:38 p.m.
• Reckless driver, Soldier Creek Road, 6:34 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Red Grade Road, 7:53 p.m.
• Assist agency, Keystone Road, 9:19 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Thursday
• Rocky Lane Johnson, 41, homeless, possession of a controlled substance, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SPD.
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 62
Female inmate count: 21
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 1
Number of releases for the previous day: 4