Kisling to run for Sheridan County attorney

SHERIDAN — Sheridan attorney Jeremy Kisling recently announced he plans to run for Sheridan County attorney.

Kisling is a fifth generation Wyoming resident and is a familiar face in the Sheridan legal circle and community. After he received his law degree from the University of Wyoming, Kisling started his legal career by clerking for the local district court judge. Thereafter, he went to work for Lonabaugh & Riggs, LLC, before pursuing work as a trial attorney for the State of Wyoming Public Defender’s Office. He currently manages and operates his own law firm, Kisling Law, LLC.

Kisling has served on various local boards throughout the years, including: Johnson County Juvenile Services Board, Children’s Center Board of Directors, Wyoming State Bar Foundation and Wyoming State Bar Commissioner for the Fourth Judicial District.