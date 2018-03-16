Artist to offer lecture about new show March 22

SHERIDAN — Jave Yoshimoto will provide a lecture and participate in an opening reception for a new show March 22 at the Whitney Center for the Arts at Sheridan College. The lecture will begin at 4 p.m., and the opening reception will take place from 5-7 p.m. Both are free and open to the public.

Yoshimoto takes on the ephemerality of news and information and how the emotions people bring to each tragedy in the news cycle are swept away by the wave of information that floods the media.

The show, “Jave Yoshimoto: The Splintered World,” will be on display through April 15.

The Whitney Center for the Arts at Sheridan College is located at 1 Whitney Way.