Goose Creek Watershed meeting planned

SHERIDAN — The annual Goose Creek Watershed Steering Committee meeting will take place March 20 at 6 p.m. at the Sheridan County Courthouse in the second-floor meeting room.

The Goose Creek Watershed Steering Committee, which is comprised of landowners and interested parties, provides input and recommendations to the Sheridan County Conservation District for implementing resource programs within the Goose Creek Watershed. The meeting is open to anyone living in or interested in the Goose Creek Watershed. The Sheridan County Courthouse is located at 224 S. Main St.