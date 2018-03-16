Empty Bowl fundraiser planned for March 22

SHERIDAN — Volunteers of America will host the 11th annual Empty Bowl event March 22 from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds.

“The evening will be a wonderful way to not only raise money, but to raise awareness for those in need throughout our community,” said John Rivas, chief development officer for Volunteers of America. “We will have live music, face painting and games for kids while enjoying gourmet soups and taking home handcrafted bowls made by community members.”

This year’s theme is “You’re An Essential Piece,” and organizers hope to highlight the extraordinary role anyone can play in empowering those less fortunate to build healthy and happy lives.

Throughout 2017, VOA provided services to 4,394 individuals and families.

All funds raised at Empty Bowl go directly to VOA’s services in the Sheridan community.

Tickets for the event are available at the door with costs of $25 for families, $10 for adults, and $5 for kids; children 5 and younger eat for free.

The Sheridan County Fairgrounds is located at 1753 Victoria St.