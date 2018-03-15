Clearmont drops ambulance license, continues providing medical services

CLEARMONT — One small change in operations for Clearmont’s emergency medical services means business as usual for the four emergency responders in that area of the county.

Until December 2017, the South East Sheridan County Emergency Response held an ambulance service license so it could transport patients from Clearmont to Sheridan if necessary. In the 2017 service year, Rocky Mountain Ambulance transported all patients needing follow-up hospital care after being served by the EMTs and first responders out of Clearmont.

Before the change, EMTs had to report each call through a computer system. The system was rarely used and served little to no purpose, as RMA filled out reports to send to the state anyway. Because Clearmont rarely hauled patients to the hospital before and transported no patients in 2017, the South East Sheridan County Emergency Response board decided to not renew the license.

“We didn’t renew our ambulance license, but instead of carrying the ambulance license itself, we’re still the same emergency response,” SESCER board chair Misty Thomas said.

“Everything stays the same except that we don’t have to digitally report everything we do to the state.”

Four trained EMTs currently live in the widespread Clearmont area and respond to calls initially with jump bags, followed by Clearmont’s one ambulance. Two of the EMTs live in town and drive the ambulance to the scene, where first responders take vitals before the ambulance arrives.

The group of first responders works on a volunteer basis and SESCER, a nonprofit organization, runs on donations and grants. The Clearmont Fire Department contributes to part of the emergency services organization and allows the nonprofit to house its ambulance in the fire barn. Grants from the state, private donations and a fundraising event once a year help suppprt the organization. Last year, SESCER held a pancake breakfast in the fire hall during Clearmont Days and kept all profits from the event.

Rocky Mountain Ambulance fills oxygen bottles when Clearmont’s are depleted and often donates supplies. The money raised for the organization goes into purchasing updated supplies and gas and annual license plates fees for the rig.

RMA co-owner Troy Goodwin said Clearmont dropping its ambulance license will keep nearly everything the same. Instead of SESCER responders completing their own reports, they will relay their part of the report to RMA, and RMA will complete the entire report for the state.

“A lot of this is going to stay the same as far as responses and other people helping out,” Goodwin said.

Thomas would like to see more trained medical professionals throughout the Clearmont, Leiter, Ucross and Wyarno areas and added getting to patients faster not only relieves panic but calms the situation and helps RMA responders.

“Every little bit helps,” Thomas said. “That’s what we want to do out here. Help people; help our neighbors.”

For now, everything will stay pretty much the same aside from the computer reporting, another step in helping Clearmont neighbors.