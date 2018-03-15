Local woman visits Washington lawmakers

SHERIDAN — Danielle Harnish never actively participated in politics.

As a mother of three and a former culinary arts teacher at Sheridan High School, she had a full schedule.

But in researching the products she was buying for her family, she realized that assessing the safety of products, particularly personal care products, wasn’t as easy as she initially thought.

“As I was looking at my children’s products, there is an ingredient I came across called fragrance,” Harnish said. “Basically it’s considered a trade secret in the care industry and they can house over 300 chemicals under that word and they don’t have to tell you what those chemicals are. When I learned that, I researched what they include under fragrance and learned it could be formaldehyde or lots of other known carcinogens or terrible ingredients.”

About two months ago, Harnish got involved with BeautyCounter, a company dedicated to promoting the use of and selling “safe” care products with transparent ingredients. Harnish is a consultant with the company — one of about 30,000 between the United States and Canada — who focuses on raising awareness and making direct sales at the community level.

Harnish said when she joined BeautyCounter, she liked the company’s mission but was not sure what kind of social impact it had. Earlier this month, however, she had to opportunity to travel to Washington, D.C, with a group of 100 BeautyCounter consultants to meet with members of Congress and advocate for the Personal Care Product Safety Act, which would strengthen the Food and Drug Administration’s ability to regulate ingredients in personal care products. Harnish said the trip helped her realize the power of her voice.

“The biggest thing I learned was, legislators really do want to hear what constituents have to say and [constituents’] input does make an impact,” Harnish said.

BeautyCounter sent two consultants from every state in the country to meet with federal lawmakers and explain the importance of the PCPSA to them. Harnish said she met with congressional staffers from eight states, including Wyoming.

Most senators, she said, were unavailable to meet with the BeautyCounter consultants and the group made their pitch to senators’ staff. But Harnish said she did have the opportunity to meet directly with U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyoming.

“I thought he was receptive to it,” Harnish said. “He seemed interested in knowing what me and the other [Wyoming] representative had to say. I will be interested to see how he votes.”

Harnish said that Barrasso, as well as several other lawmakers, expressed concern that the PCPSA proposed new regulations that could hamper the industry. But Harnish insisted the act would update safety standards to bring the U.S. up to date with other countries.

“This is a human-health safety issues. In my opinion, the regulation is not a big deal. As far as companies are concerned, the European Union bans 1,400 ingredients from their market,” Harnish said. “Canada bans 600 and the United States bans or partially bans 30… For me, that’s why it’s such a huge issue, because people don’t realize this and we are way behind other countries and need to catch up.”

Even with the reservations senators expressed about the law, Harnish said she was convinced making her feelings known was the best way to push the law forward. She recalled speaking with a staffer for a Connecticut senator who told her that if he hears from constituents about an issue weekly, he will bring it to his boss and suggest making it a priority.

Harnish said the PCPSA is scheduled for consideration and she plans to continue fighting for it. However, she also said she will be on the lookout for other political issues she can support.

“If something comes up in government that I feel strongly about, I will pursue it,” Harnish said.

Because she’s learned the effect her voice can have.