SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• Activated fire alarm, 300 block College Meadows Drive, 9:32 a.m.

• Animal rescue, 2500 block West Loucks Street, 11:20 a.m.

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance, 50 block West 13th Street, 5:14 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Tuesday

• Trauma, Pioneer Road, 1:26 a.m.

• Trauma, Parkview Boulevard, 2:18 a.m.

• Trauma, West 11th Street, 5:13 a.m.

• Medical, Sugarland Drive, 9:52 a.m.

• Medical, Warren Avenue, 10:12 a.m.

• Medical, Eby Street, 10:52 a.m.

• Medical, Broadway Street, 12:43 p.m.

• Medical, Jefferson Street, 12:54 p.m.

• Medical, Mountain Shadows Boulevard, 6:46 p.m.

• Medical, Emerson Street, 7:37 p.m.

• Medical, Sibley Circle, 11:26 p.m.

Wednesday

• Medical, North Sheridan Avenue, 12:05 a.m.

• Medical, Sugarland Drive, 2:06 a.m.

• Medical, Coffeen Avenue, 9:11 a.m.

• Medical, Huntington Street, 11 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 1:29 p.m.

• Medical, West Brundage Lane, 5 p.m.

• Medical, West 13th Street, 5:14 p.m.

• Medical, Broadway Street, 6:16 p.m.

• Medical, I-90, mile marker 37, 6:25 p.m.

• Trauma, Broadway Street, 8:02 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Wednesday

• Dismissals — Beth A. Rathjen, Sheridan; Ashton Fern Rathjen, Sheridan.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

• Minor in possession, North Gould Street, 3:08 a.m.

• Trespass progress, Huntington Street, 10:42 a.m.

• Lost property, 12th Street, 10:58 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Smith Street, 12:30 p.m.

• Public intoxication, Long Drive, 2:24 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Sumner Street, 3:44 p.m.

• Family dispute, Holly Ponds Drive, 3:53 p.m.

• DUS, Coffeen Avenue, 4:38 p.m.

• Welfare check, Lewis Street, 4:38 p.m.

• Citizen assist, Sheridan Avenue, 5:06 p.m.

• Damaged property, Michael Drive 7:58 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 8:35 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Loucks Street, 9:03 p.m.

• Barking dog, East Heald Street, 9:03 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:55 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:56 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:03 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 11:08 p.m.

Thursday

• Suspicious vehicle, Burkitt Street, 12:48 a.m.

• Prowler, Emerson Street, 1:47 p.m.

• Medical, North Main Street, 2:55 a.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Animal welfare, West Loucks Street, 11:11 a.m.

• Animal welfare, U.S. Highway 14, milepost 18.5, Clearmont, 12:12 p.m.

• Theft cold, Painted Hills Lane, 2:43 p.m.

• Motorist assist, North Sheridan Avenue and B Street, 5:52 p.m.

• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 7:41 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Red Grade Road, 9:33 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• John Richard Ingram, 34, Sheridan, unauthorized use of auto, fail to report accident with unattended vehicle, DUS, misdemeanor theft less than $1,000, trespassing, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Martin Eugene Coquillette, 58, Sheridan, disorderly conduct public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD

• Haley Hill, 20, Sheridan, possession with intent to deliver controlled substance, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• William Corben Liffick Jr., 59, Bulverde, Texas, possession of marijuana, circuit court, arrested by WHP

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 66

Female inmate count: 21

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3

Number of releases for the previous day: 1

News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com

