Future budget plans must build our savings, not deplete them

This year marked my fourth legislative session, and each session Wyoming legislators debated a budget bill. For the last three sessions, I have voted “aye” on the budget.

I didn’t particularly like the prior three budgets, as I felt they spent too much and reduced spending too little. Yet any legislation is a compromise, and one way or another, we must have a budget.

This time I voted “no” on the budget. It passed with a two-thirds majority in the Senate. One-third of us dissented.

As we entered this budget session, we learned from the Legislative Service Office that the state was facing a budget gap between proposed spending and revenue of $902 million in a $5 billion budget. That is huge deficit of just under 20 percent.

I anticipated we’d whittle away at that deficit by reducing spending, and while a bit of that occurred, it was not enough.

What happened?

The Senate insisted that spending be reduced and that the rate of increase in K-12 education spending must be slowed. That was, for the Senate, a precondition of tapping savings to balance the budget.

The House, on the other hand, was equally firm that the budget could be balanced with unspent money from prior budgets, the windfall of stock market capital gains, savings and “diversions” of money from other accounts.

Please note it was a House divided. A minority of legislators wished for a policy more akin to that of the Senate.

The House and Senate came to an impasse. Finally, a compromise was reached to do it the House’s way one year and the Senate’s another.

The budget gap was closed — this time. But the one-time savings from the prior budget are now gone. The savings are rapidly being depleted. The stock market may or may not be as strong two years from now as it is today.

What are the “diversions” the House used?

There are earnings dedicated to keeping our permanent funds whole against inflation. The House “diverted” those earrings to current spending. That may work for a while.

But what about future generations?

This plan robs Wyoming’s future by eroding funds that are supposed to be permanent, that are a part of the legacy we’ve inherited and are supposed to pass on.

By the reckoning of some, myself included, we left Cheyenne with a structural deficit of $1.05 billion — up from $902 million when we started. By the budget math of others, the deficit was $730 million. The latter is still a large problem, by any measure.

A structural deficit means that the hole has been filled, for now, with one-time money and by taking from the future. In future years, when the one-time money is gone, the day of reckoning will be at hand.

The proverbial can has been kicked down the road once again.

Absent a dramatic turnaround in the energy markets, future budget sessions will be even more difficult than if consistent, gradual reductions were made in spending. Waiting only makes it worse.

The light at the end of the budgeting tunnel, so to speak, may be that we legislators agreed to a compromise that will allow for better planning in the future. Let’s hope that plan includes building our savings instead of depleting them.

Dave Kinskey represents Wyoming Senate District 22, which consists of Johnson County and eastern Sheridan County. A businessperson and former mayor of Sheridan, Kinskey can be reached at dave.kinskey@wyoleg.gov or (307) 751-6428.