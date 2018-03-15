Baseball memories, plans

While opening day for the MLB is still two weeks away, my excitement for the season has reached a frenzy of sorts. I cannot get enough news on the upcoming season.

Some big things have happened for my team — the Chicago Cubs.

In February, the Cubs signed Yu Darvish, a pitcher that could really add something to the bullpen options this season. Great news!

Then, this month, Jake Arrieta announced that he signed a free-agent deal with the Phillies. Bummer.

Beyond the sad news that such a great athlete will be leaving my favorite team, I have to admire the letter Arrieta penned to Chicago Cubs fans.

The note is classy, heartfelt and reminds me why the Cubs are so fun to watch and the best team for which to cheer.

The spirit of the team tops others I’ve seen. It’s all about culture, right?

It’s harder to cheer for a team that isn’t full of such great people.

When I head to Denver next month to watch the Cubs take on the Rockies (sorry, Colorado fans), I’ll soak it all in. Then, in September when I travel to Chicago and watch the team take on the Brewers, I’ll cap off the summer the best way possible.

If you’re a baseball fan, buckle up. It’s going to be a fun summer.

•••••

In case you missed it, New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman penned a column that published Tuesday online regarding trade problems with China.

Friedman, who recently spoke at the Whitney Center for the Arts at Sheridan College, hit a number of points in the column titled “Some things are true even if Trump believes them.”

Among the points, though, was advice on what a president should do to remain competitive. Among his advice, he said, “…we need to be much more serious about using every tool we have — tax incentives, Pell grants, community colleges — to create the conditions for every American to be constantly upgrading skills and for every company to keep training its workers. That will matter whether the challenge is China or robots.”

The argument is consistent with a point Friedman made while he was in Sheridan. The gap in the future won’t be centered around income or technology; the success gap will appear between those who have the motivation to be lifelong learners and those who do not.

Community colleges serve those individuals who want to continue improving skills or gaining new ones at various stages in their lives. We’re lucky in Sheridan to have such a resource. Use it.