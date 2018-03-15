Wacky Bingo planned for Heritage Towers

SHERIDAN — Wacky Bingo will take place March 21 at Heritage Towers in the dining room of the senior living center.

Doors will open at 5 p.m. and bingo will begin at 6:15 p.m. There is no charge to participate.

A supper will be served from 5:30-6 p.m. It will include soup and grilled cheese sandwiches.

The cost for dinner is a $5 suggested contribution for registered seniors and an $8 fee for others.

Organizers have asked that those planning to attend RSVP if possible by calling (307) 672-2240.

Heritage Towers is located at 428 N. Jefferson St.