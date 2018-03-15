‘The Flames of Paris’ to show at WYO

SHERIDAN — The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center will offer the Bolshoi Ballet in Cinema’s production of “The Flames of Paris” March 20 at 6 p.m.

The ballet tells the story of Jeanne and her brother who, in the era of the French Revolution, leave Marseille for Paris. While fighting for freedom, they both encounter love along the way.

The cost to attend the show is $21 for adults and seniors and $11 for students. Tickets are available through the WYO box office, online at wyotheater.com or by phone at (307) 672-9084.

The WYO is located at 42 N. Main St.