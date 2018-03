SHERIDAN — The next round of Coffee With a Cop will take place Saturday from 8-10 a.m. at the Common Cents store located at 3601 N. Main St.

The event aims to break down barriers between police officers and the citizens they serve.

The gathering will provide attendees with the opportunity to ask questions, voice concerns and get to know the officers in your neighborhood.

For additional information, email jrasmussen@sheridanpolice.com or call (307) 672-2413.